'He's back, now PM Modi can find time to visit Manipur, Pahalgam terror probe': Congress

Taking a dig at Modi, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, “India welcomes back its Super Premium Frequent Flier PM who is expected to be in the country for perhaps three weeks before jetting around again.”

Ramesh said the prime minister should now find time to visit Manipur, where people have been waiting for over two years, and review why those behind the recent terror attack in Pahalgam are still not brought to justice.

He also pointed to the tragic bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Vadodara district on Wednesday, where at least 13 people, including two siblings, died after vehicles plunged into the Mahisagar river.

“Now that he is here, he could... reflect on infrastructure collapses in his home state; and sanction assistance to Himachal Pradesh that has been devastated by floods,” Ramesh said.