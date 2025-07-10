IAF officer killed in Churu crash cremated with full military honours; family questions use of old jets for training

Eyewitnesses reported that the aircraft appeared to be swaying mid-air before crashing into a tree and dragging over 100 meters before catching fire.

“The explosion was so powerful, it felt like a bomb had gone off,” said one villager. “There was panic in the area, and people rushed to the crash site as police and administration were alerted.”

It is believed that the pilots veered the aircraft away from residential areas, possibly sacrificing their own lives to prevent civilian casualties. Due to this, they may not have had time to eject. The black box of the aircraft is yet to be recovered, and a search operation is ongoing. The Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the crash.

Rishiraj Singh Deora hailed from a modest yet proud family in Pali district. His father, Jaswant Singh, runs a hotel business, while his mother, Bhanwar Kanwar, is a homemaker. His younger brother, Yuvraj Singh, is studying in Class 12 in Jodhpur. The news of his martyrdom has left the family devastated.

On Thursday, Rishiraj's mortal remains reached Jodhpur airport, where Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat paid floral tributes and offered condolences to the bereaved family. The body was then airlifted to Sirohi and transported by road to his village.

At the Sirohi airstrip, several dignitaries paid their last respects, including SP Anil Kumar Beniwal, DSP Mukesh Chaudhary, MP Lumbaram Chaudhary, BJP District President Dr Raksha Bhandari, the Sub-Divisional Officer, and local ex-servicemen.

As the martyr's final journey passed through the village, residents lined the roads to bid him farewell. Children waving the tricolour declared their desire to serve the nation, inspired by the sacrifice of Rishiraj Singh Deora.