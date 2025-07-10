Mamata urges Centre to ensure J&K security; calls for stronger tourism, cultural ties

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked the Centre to take appropriate and urgent steps for ensuring security of Jammu and Kashmir, while stressing that it is essential to boost tourism and strengthen border security in the region.

After a meeting with J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Nabanna, the administrative headquarters of the West Bengal Government in Kolkata, Banerjee said, “He came here for the first time after the Pahalgam incident. We are ready to provide all support to Kashmir. But the Centre should also provide security. Omar Abdullah does not have an ample security arrangement.”

“The Centre should take care of it and ensure safety and security so that more and more tourists visit Kashmir,” she added.

Stating that everyone goes to visit Pahalgam, Banerjee mentioned, “This is a beautiful place in our country. I love Kashmir. Kashmir is very beautiful. I will ask our tourism department to work so as to bring their culture here and promote cultural exchange. We love them very much.”