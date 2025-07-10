Tourism returns to Kashmir after Pahalgam attack: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

KOLKATA: Tourism is returning to Jammu and Kashmir after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 people, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in Kolkata on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Travel and Tourism Fair in the city, he hoped for a new beginning of tourism in the Valley.

Abdullah said, “This year is not easy for us. 2025 can be divided into two parts - before and after the Pahalgam attack. We now see that tourism is returning back to J&K. There is a message of hope.”

He also expressed his gratitude to the people of West Bengal for being with J&K.

“West Bengal stood firmly with J&K both politically and economically,” he added.

In his bid to lure more tourists from West Bengal, he assured that all necessary steps have been taken for the safety of tourists in J&K.

“Everyone is concerned after the Pahalgam incident. I understand it. But please be assured that all necessary steps have been taken for the safety of the tourists,” he said, while adding that the Amarnath Yatra has also started.

“Tourism is bouncing back in J&K. I am in Kolkata to further boost that. Tourists are now allowed to go to Pahalgam. But there are some places where we are conducting security audits. We are working to ensure a safe and secure destination for the tourists,” he added.