Mazagon Dockyard to finalise two submarine projects this financial year

TNIE on July 7 had reported that "Project 75-India (I) and Project 75 (add-ons) are under advanced stages of the Cost Negotiation being done by the Committee (Cost Negotiation Committee-CNC)."

Project 75-India, along with Germany's tkMS (thyssenkrupp Marine Systems), is for the construction of six advanced conventional submarines, with an estimated cost of Rs 70,000 crore. Project 75 (add-ons) is for the construction of three Scorpene-class submarines, costing approximately Rs 36,000 crore.

The stipulated delivery timeline to Navy, as per Jamgaonkar, is set at seven years for the first submarine under P-75I after the contract is signed, with the rest at the rate of one per year.

As for the indigenised contents, the first submarine under P-75I is planned to have a minimum of 45%, which rises up to 60% in the sixth.

Talking about the capability, the MDL can simultaneously build 11 submarines and 10 destroyers, said Commander V Puranik (retd), Director (corporate planning and personnel), MDL.

Timeline for the first of the three P75 (add ons) Scorpene submarines will be six years after the contract is signed, Jamgaonkar said. The other two will come one per year thereafter.

"MDL is ready and configured for this project. We will hit the ground running as skilled labour is there and the supply chain is in place," he said.

It was in January this year that MDL delivered the last of the six Kalvari-class (Scorpene) diesel-electric attack submarines. It included the technology transfer from the French firm, Naval Group, under the Rs 23,500 crore Project 75 (P-75). The last submarine commissioned was INS Vaghsheer.

The impetus to P-75I came with tkMS in January being confirmed as the foreign Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partner of the MDL under MoD's Strategic Partnership (SP) model.