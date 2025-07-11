'BJP Suraksha Act': Uddhav warns Maharashtra Public Security Bill will be misused against Oppn, public

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday described the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill as 'BJP Suraksha Act', saying the ruling party thinks whoever speaks against it is anti-national. He alleged that the bill has been brought with political intentions, and expressed fear that it will be misused against the opposition as well as common citizens.

Talking to reporters on the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex here, Thackeray said the government got the bill passed with brute majority.

The Maharashtra legislature passed the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, in both Houses introducing strict measures against individuals and organisations involved in activities declared as "unlawful." The bill was passed by the assembly on Thursday, and in the council on Friday.

Imprisonment of up to seven years, a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh, classification of offences registered under it as cognisable and non-bailable are key features of a special bill aimed at curbing the activities of Left-wing extremist organisations.

Thackeray said while the government stressed that the bill has been brought to end Naxalism and terrorism, there is no reference of it in the draft. He added that the government should have specifically added words like those "undertaking activities detrimental to the country."

Incidentally, Thackeray, who is a member of the state legislative council, was present in the House but did not speak when the bill came for discussion.

The bill only talks about Left-wing extremist organisations, and there is no need to differentiate between the right and the left. The Constitution talks about equality, social justice and inclusivity, he said.

He said the undivided Shiv Sena and the BJP were dubbed as parties with right-wing ideologies. "It is a very ambiguous bill. The bill smells of political intentions. We feel there will be political misuse of this new law," he said.

The former chief minister said the bill talks about "unlawful activity" which constitutes danger or menace to public order, peace and tranquillity, interference with maintenance of public order, administration of law or its established institutions and personnel.

"The dangerous word (in the bill) is illegal activity and it is applicable to everyone, including opposition and common man," Thackeray said.

Earlier, there were similar bills like the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA), he added.

"The bill should be named BJP Suraksha Act because they think whoever speaks against them is anti-national," the Sena (UBT) president said.