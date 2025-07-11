FLIS team probes attack on Kapil Sharma's Kap’s Café in Canada amid militants’s online confession

CHANDIGARH: The Frontline Investigative Support (FLIS) team of Surrey Police is currently probing a shooting incident at comedian Kapil Sharma’s recently opened establishment, Kap’s Café, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. The attack, which took place in the early hours of Thursday, has been linked via social media claims to Harjit Singh Laddi, a Khalistani militant associated with the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

In a statement, Surrey Police said:

"Surrey Police Service (SPS) officers are investigating a shots-fired incident at a business in the Newton neighbourhood. On Thursday, 10 July, at approximately 1:50 a.m., SPS was called to the 8400 block of 120 Street following reports of gunfire. Officers arrived to find the business had sustained damage from gunshots while staff were still present inside. Fortunately, no injuries were reported."

The police added that evidence was collected and the surrounding area was canvassed for witnesses and surveillance footage.

"The Frontline Investigative Support (FLIS) team has assumed conduct of the investigation. The motive and any connections to other incidents are still being examined. No suspect information is available for release at this time. SPS extends its thanks to Delta Police Department officers who also responded promptly."