FLIS team probes attack on Kapil Sharma's Kap’s Café in Canada amid militants’s online confession

CHANDIGARH: The Frontline Investigative Support (FLIS) team of Surrey Police is currently probing a shooting incident at comedian Kapil Sharma’s recently opened establishment, Kap’s Café, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. The attack, which took place in the early hours of Thursday, has been linked via social media claims to Harjit Singh Laddi, a Khalistani militant associated with the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).
In a statement, Surrey Police said:
"Surrey Police Service (SPS) officers are investigating a shots-fired incident at a business in the Newton neighbourhood. On Thursday, 10 July, at approximately 1:50 a.m., SPS was called to the 8400 block of 120 Street following reports of gunfire. Officers arrived to find the business had sustained damage from gunshots while staff were still present inside. Fortunately, no injuries were reported."
The police added that evidence was collected and the surrounding area was canvassed for witnesses and surveillance footage.
"The Frontline Investigative Support (FLIS) team has assumed conduct of the investigation. The motive and any connections to other incidents are still being examined. No suspect information is available for release at this time. SPS extends its thanks to Delta Police Department officers who also responded promptly."
Meanwhile, Harjit Singh Laddi, who is wanted by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) for the 2023 murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar in Punjab, posted on social media claiming responsibility for the shooting. He alleged that "humorous" remarks made on the attire and conduct of Nihang Sikhs in a recent comedy segment had offended the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.
Laddi, in his post, stated:
"A character was seen wearing Nihang Sikh attire, and jokes were made about their conduct. Such comments are offensive and disrespectful to our religious identity. The community tried to reach out to Sharma’s manager, but no response was received. Why didn't Kapil Sharma issue a public apology?"
He further claimed that he, along with another militant, Toofan Singh, both affiliated with BKI, carried out the attack as a form of protest against what they viewed as religious mockery.
Back in Surrey, the team at Kap’s Café shared a heartfelt message on Instagram following the incident:
"We opened Kap's Café with hopes of bringing warmth, community and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up."
The café also expressed gratitude to its supporters and the local police:
"Thank you for your support. Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This café exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let’s stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Café remains a place of warmth and community."
They concluded with a call for unity and peace under the hashtag #SupportKapsCafeCanada.