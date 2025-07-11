Processing this shock but we are not giving up: Kapil Sharma's Cap's Cafe on shooting

SURREY (Canada): A day after shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's newly opened restaurant in Canada's Surrey, the cafe said in an Instagram post that they were "processing the shock" but stand firm against violence.

The cafe's team shared their statement via Instagram Stories on Friday.

"We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation.

To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking.

We are processing this shock but we are not giving up," the cafe said in its statement.

"Thank you for Your Support Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know.

This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together.

Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community.

"The Cafe ended the note with a "thank you and see you soon under better skies".

The Surrey Police Service (SPS) said it responded to a call from a business at 1:50 am local time on Thursday.

It did not name the business establishment.