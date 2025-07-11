Former minister Senthil Balaji asks SC to expunge remarks in its ruling in cash-for-jobs case

NEW DELHI: Former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji has once again knocked the doors of the Supreme Court, requesting it to expunge remarks made against him in September 2022 order restoring criminal complaints against him in cash-for-jobs scam.

On September 8, 2022, the top court had set aside the Madras High Court order quashing complaints against the former minister on the basis of settlement between parties.

The SC said there was evidence of corrupt practices to secure employment in the Transport Corporation during Balaji’s tenure as minister in the Tamil Nadu government (during 2011-2015) and set aside the HC order, saying that serious offences like corruption cannot be quashed merely on the basis of offer to refund.

Balaji said the observations made by the court could influence the trial court and affect his right to fair trial. He is facing separate trials for corruption offence and for money laundering.