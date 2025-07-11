SC to hear anticipatory bail plea of cartoonist accused of objectionable posts on July 14

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on 14 July the anticipatory bail plea of Indore-based cartoonist Hemant Malviya, who is accused of posting “objectionable” cartoons of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS workers on social media in 2021, with a controversial reference to Lord Shiva in the comments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A two-judge vacation bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi agreed to list Malviya’s plea challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s refusal to grant him anticipatory bail. The matter will be heard on Monday, 14 July, when the top court reopens following its 50-day summer vacation.

Appearing for Malviya, advocate Vrinda Grover sought an urgent hearing, stating that the Madhya Pradesh High Court had disregarded the Supreme Court’s landmark judgements in the Arnesh Kumar and Imran Pratapgarhi cases, ruling that they were not applicable in this instance.

The Madhya Pradesh police registered a case against Malviya on 21 May following a complaint by RSS worker and advocate Vinay Joshi. The complaint alleged that Malviya had posted offensive content concerning the RSS, Prime Minister Modi, and Lord Shiva.