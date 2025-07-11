'Should have said he is a Koch-Rajbanshi': Assam CM responds to Mamata over NRC notice being issued to Rajbanshi person

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that the instance of a man who had 'temporarily' gone to West Bengal being issued a notice by a foreigners’ tribunal was just a 'judicial process'.

“It is a judicial process, but the State government has already recommended that (citizenship) cases against Koch-Rajbanshi people should be withdrawn. The process is on,” Sarma told the media after a cabinet meeting on July 10.

He was replying to a query about his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee’s statement that 'an NRC notice' was issued to Uttam Kumar Brajabasi, a Rajbanshi and resident of Dinhata in Cooch Behar, West Bengal for 50 years, by the Assam tribunal.

Sarma said Brajabasi should have informed the tribunal that he belongs to Koch-Rajbanshi community.