After adding $250 Integrity Fee, US says visa screening doesn’t end at approval; embassy warns of deportation

In a sharp escalation of immigration enforcement, the US Embassy in India has warned that visa holders who violate American laws or immigration rules could face visa revocation and deportation, signalling a tougher stance under President Donald Trump’s second term.
In a public advisory issued Saturday, the embassy said, “US visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued. We continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all US laws and immigration rules, and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don’t.”
The statement, posted on social media platform X, comes amid a sweeping overhaul of immigration policy that places increased emphasis on continuous monitoring, especially of student and exchange visitors.
Weeks before Saturday’s warning, the US State Department directed applicants for F, M and J category visas, commonly issued to students and exchange visitors, to make their social media accounts public as part of enhanced vetting.
According to The Guardian, the directive instructs consular officers to review applicants’ online presence for “any indications of hostility toward the citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles of the United States.” A leaked diplomatic cable also suggests screening for support for terrorism or “unlawful antisemitic harassment or violence.”
Officials clarified that those unwilling to unlock their social media profiles would be suspected of concealing disqualifying activity. The Trump administration had paused the issuance of new education visas late last month as it reviewed social media screening protocols, before resuming interviews under the stricter guidelines.
Adding to the policy shift, President Trump signed into law the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on July 4, introducing a mandatory USD 250 Visa Integrity Fee for most non-immigrant visa categories. The fee, which takes effect from fiscal year 2026, applies to B-1 and B-2 (tourist and business), F and M (student), H-1B (work), J (exchange)
Only diplomatic visa categories A and G are exempt.
Billed as a security deposit, the amount is non-waivable, adjusted annually for inflation, and will be refunded only if the visa holder proves full compliance, including timely departure and adherence to visa conditions. Failure to meet criteria will result in forfeiture, with the fee transferred to the US Treasury.
The law also introduces additional surcharges including a USD 24 I-94 processing fee, a USD13 ESTA fee for travellers under the Visa Waiver Program, and a USD 30 EVUS fee for Chinese nationals with 10-year B-1 or B-2 visas. Together, these could raise the cost of a typical US tourist visa for Indian applicants from USD 185 to around USD 472.
In an earlier statement, the embassy reiterated that a US visa is a privilege, not a right, and that every adjudication is fundamentally a national security decision. Since 2019, all visa applicants have had to disclose social media handles used in the previous five years. The current guidance deepens those checks by demanding open visibility of online activity.
A senior State Department official defended the measures, saying, “It is an expectation from American citizens that their government will make every effort to make our country safer and that is exactly what the Trump administration is doing every single day.”
India remains one of the top sources of US-bound students and professionals. However, these policy changes are likely to raise both costs and scrutiny for Indian nationals applying for US visas, particularly those seeking higher education or employment opportunities.