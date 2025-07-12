After adding $250 Integrity Fee, US says visa screening doesn’t end at approval; embassy warns of deportation

In a sharp escalation of immigration enforcement, the US Embassy in India has warned that visa holders who violate American laws or immigration rules could face visa revocation and deportation, signalling a tougher stance under President Donald Trump’s second term.

In a public advisory issued Saturday, the embassy said, “US visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued. We continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all US laws and immigration rules, and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don’t.”

The statement, posted on social media platform X, comes amid a sweeping overhaul of immigration policy that places increased emphasis on continuous monitoring, especially of student and exchange visitors.