Congress demands resignation of Bihar minister held gulity in fake drug case

PATNA: Congress national spokesperson and party’s social media chairperson Supriya Shrinate on Saturday demanded immediate resignation of Bihar minister and senior BJP leader Jibesh Mishra who was recently held guilty in a 15-year-old fake drug case.

Talking to media persons at Congress headquarters in the state capital, Shrinate said that it was quite surprising that Jibesh Mishra, who was held guilty by a Rajasthan court, was still holding on the minister’s post. Mishra was one of the directors of the drug company which has been indicted by the Rajasthan court.

The Rajsamand (Rajasthan) court has not announced a prison sentence to Bihar minister but ruled that he be under probation for a certain period. Jibesh is maintaining a distance from media ever since the Rajashthan court’s order came.

Efforts to contact the minister, however, proved futile.

Shrinate expressed her surprise over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s silence over the issue and continuation of Jibesh Mishra in his cabinet as a minister.



"He should have dropped from cabinet immediately or he should have stepped down on moral grounds," Congress leader said, adding that fake drugs affected public health, human lives and moral fabric of governance.