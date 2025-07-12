Plea in SC seeks withdrawal of QR code mandate for eatery owners on Kanwar Yatra Route

NEW DELHI: An application has been filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday against the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments' fresh directive to shopkeepers along the Kanwar Yatra route to display QR codes for accessing owner details.
The application filed by Apoorvanand Jha before the top court stated that the direction of the UP and Uttarakhand governments is contrary to the SC's order from last year, which held that sellers on the Kanwar Yatra route can’t be forced to disclose their identities.
"Direct the Respondent States (UP, Uttarakhand govts) to immediately withdraw all QR code-based identification mandates or any other mechanisms that result in disclosure of owner identity or religious profiling of vendors," said the application, a copy accessed by TNIE.
It sought that further actions be taken under (whether oral, written or digital, including via QR codes), facilitating public disclosure of ownership/employee identity of food vendors along Kanwar Yatra routes in the States of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, pending final adjudication of the present writ petition.
"Direct the Respondents to file affidavits explaining how current mandates do not violate this Court's earlier stay or constitutional rights. The top court should direct that calls for compliance with licensing requirements should be restricted to the same and not include broad and vague directives to display name and identity," the application said.
It is significant to note here that Kanwar Yatra 2025 is scheduled between 11 July 2025 to 09 August 2025. In this backdrop, and despite the SC's earlier last year's orders, it was now apparent that UP and other authorities are circumventing the stay by reintroducing the same directive stating that, 'As in the previous year, the name of the operator should be clearly displayed at each shop' under the garb of public safety and maintenance of law and order.
The new measures mandate the display of QR codes on all eateries along the Kanwar route, which reveal the names and identities of the owners, thereby achieving the discriminatory profiling that was previously stayed by the top court.
Jha, citing certain media reports in his plea, stated that all eateries on the Kanwar route are required to display QR codes that allow "customers to access ownership details".
The plea further highlighted that these steps effectively serve the same unconstitutional end through digital means, in wilful disobedience of the top court's directions.
"State's actions impacting privacy and dignity must satisfy the test of legitimate aim, suitability, necessity, and proportionality. The present conduct of Respondents fails all four limbs, being neither authorised by statute nor necessary for the stated purpose, and wholly disproportionate in its discriminatory and stigmatising effect," said the plea.
Seeking immediate withdrawal and compliance with the top court's earlier orders, Jha said, the directive to reveal religious, caste identities couched under the garb of "lawful license requirements" is a breach of privacy rights.
"There is a grave and imminent risk of irreparable injury to the fundamental rights of affected vendors, particularly from minority communities, unless this Court issues immediate directions to restrain Respondents from continuing this indirect implementation," said the plea.