Plea in SC seeks withdrawal of QR code mandate for eatery owners on Kanwar Yatra Route

NEW DELHI: An application has been filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday against the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments' fresh directive to shopkeepers along the Kanwar Yatra route to display QR codes for accessing owner details.

The application filed by Apoorvanand Jha before the top court stated that the direction of the UP and Uttarakhand governments is contrary to the SC's order from last year, which held that sellers on the Kanwar Yatra route can’t be forced to disclose their identities.

"Direct the Respondent States (UP, Uttarakhand govts) to immediately withdraw all QR code-based identification mandates or any other mechanisms that result in disclosure of owner identity or religious profiling of vendors," said the application, a copy accessed by TNIE.

It sought that further actions be taken under (whether oral, written or digital, including via QR codes), facilitating public disclosure of ownership/employee identity of food vendors along Kanwar Yatra routes in the States of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, pending final adjudication of the present writ petition.