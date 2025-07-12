Radhika had no academy, trained aspirants by booking different tennis courts: Police

GURUGRAM: Former state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav did not have her own academy and instead used to train aspirants by booking tennis courts at different places, which her father objected to, Gurugram Police said on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was allegedly shot dead at point-blank range by her father Deepak Yadav, 49, at the family's double-storey home at Sushant Lok area in Sector 57, Gurugram, on Thursday.

Earlier, the police had maintained that Radhika ran a tennis academy, which had become a bone of contention between the two because Deepak was often taunted for living off his daughter's income.

The accused, who was financially well off with good rental income from various properties and hence was not dependent on his daughter's earnings, was depressed for the last couple of weeks due to the taunts, they said.

"Radhika did not have her own academy. She used to train new aspirants by booking tennis courts at different places. Deepak had asked her several times to stop the training sessions, but she refused. That was the main tussle between the father and daughter," an investigating officer said on Saturday.