SC advocate Dr Ram Sankar appointed as GAIL standing counsel

NEW DELHI: Dr Ram Sankar, an advocate practising before the Supreme Court since 2012, has been appointed as standing counsel for GAIL (India) Limited (Gas Authority of India Ltd), a Maharatna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. His tenure will be for a period of three years.

The appointment was formally made by Shri Venkatesan, General Manager of GAIL (India) Limited, entrusting Dr Sankar with the responsibility to represent the organisation in all legal matters before the Supreme Court.

Dr Sankar hails from Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu, and has built a distinguished career in constitutional, banking, and commercial litigation before the Supreme Court since 2012. For the past seven years, he has allegedly been representing both public and private sector banks before the apex court.

An accomplished legal academic as well, Dr Sankar holds a PhD in Law, having been conferred a doctorate for his in-depth research on the "Collegium System: The Process of Judicial Appointments in the Higher Judiciary in India."