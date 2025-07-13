BJP functionary shot dead in Patna; Tejashwi attacks Nitish over deteriorating law-and-order situation

PATNA: Close on the heels of the murder of prominent businessman Gopal Khemka, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants in Bihar’s Patna district late on Saturday night.

The incident took place when Surendra Kewat, 52, a resident of Sheikhpura village, was returning home from his farmland. He was critically injured and rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The motive behind the killing is yet to be established. R K Pal, Station House Officer (SHO) of Pipra police station, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, stated that the attackers fired at Kewat from close range while he was riding his motorbike home from his farmland.

According to initial reports, Kewat had dinner with his family before riding to a cabin near his farmland along the Bihta-Sarmera State Highway-78 to switch off a water pump, as irrigation work was in progress.

SHO Pal added that Kewat was locally known as a veterinarian and a farmer. Though he held no official post within the BJP, he was an active member and frequently participated in party activities under the Punpun block in rural Patna.