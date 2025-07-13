Lawyer shot dead by unidentified assailants in Patna

PATNA: Unidentified armed criminals shot dead a lawyer in Bihar’s capital on Sunday, close on the heels of the killing of a BJP functionary in rural Patna.

The spate of killings in the recent past has created panic among residents, who expressed their deep concern over deteriorating law and order situation.

Police said that unidentified assailants fired at Jitendra Kumar when he was returning home after having a cup of tea at a tea stall, barely 300 metres from Sultanganj police station under Patna City sub-division.

Kumar was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), but he succumbed to his injuries.

Parichay Kumar, SP, Patna East, said that Jitendra was attacked by armed assailants while returning home after having tea. Police from the nearby Sultanganj police station reached the site after getting information about the incident.

The assailants had fled the scene before the arrival of the police. “We are collecting CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the identity of the criminals involved in the crime. The statement of some local residents and shopkeepers, who were eyewitnesses to the incident, is being recorded. A forensic team later visited the spot and collected samples,” SP, East, said.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Patna City, Atul Jha, along with other police officials, reached the site and started investigation.

“The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. The statement of the deceased’s family members will be recorded later to ascertain the reason behind the murder,” he said.