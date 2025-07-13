PM Modi congratulates newly nominated Rajya Sabha nominees for their contributions to nation-building

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the contributions of former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case Ujjwal Nikam, Kerala BJP leader C Sadanandan Master, and historian Meenakshi Jain, following their nomination to the Rajya Sabha.
In a series of posts on ‘X’, the Prime Minister congratulated the four individuals, who are now set to become members of the Rajya Sabha after being nominated by President Droupadi Murmu.
In one post, the Prime Minister said, “Shri Ujjwal Nikam's devotion to the legal field and to our Constitution is exemplary. He has not only been a successful lawyer but also been at the forefront of seeking justice in important cases.”
The Prime Minister highlighted Nikam's achievements, stating that he has consistently worked to uphold constitutional values and ensure ordinary citizens are treated with dignity. “During his entire legal career, he has always worked to strengthen constitutional values and ensure common citizens are always treated with dignity. It's gladdening that the President of India has nominated him to the Rajya Sabha. My best wishes for his parliamentary innings,” Modi wrote on X.
The BJP had previously fielded Nikam as its candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai North Central constituency.
The Prime Minister also lauded Shringla’s contributions, noting that he has excelled as a diplomat, intellectual, and strategic thinker. “Over the years, he's made key contributions to India's foreign policy and also contributed to our G20 Presidency. Glad that he's been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President of India. His unique perspectives will greatly enrich parliamentary proceedings,” Modi said.
Further praising C Sadanandan Master, the Prime Minister said his life exemplifies courage and the refusal to bow to injustice. “Violence and intimidation couldn't deter his spirit towards national development. His efforts as a teacher and social worker are also commendable. He is extremely passionate about youth empowerment,” Modi stated. “Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha by Rashtrapati Ji. Best wishes for his role as MP,” he added.
Modi also expressed joy over Meenakshi Jain’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha by the President. “She has distinguished herself as a scholar, researcher and historian. Her works in the fields of education, literature, history and political science have enriched academic discourse significantly. Best wishes for her parliamentary tenure,” the Prime Minister said.
The four individuals have been nominated under the President’s quota, through which the President nominates 12 eminent persons from various fields to the Rajya Sabha. This year, President Droupadi Murmu has nominated Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Ujjwal Nikam, C Sadanandan Master, and Meenakshi Jain.