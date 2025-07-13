PM Modi congratulates newly nominated Rajya Sabha nominees for their contributions to nation-building

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the contributions of former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case Ujjwal Nikam, Kerala BJP leader C Sadanandan Master, and historian Meenakshi Jain, following their nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

In a series of posts on ‘X’, the Prime Minister congratulated the four individuals, who are now set to become members of the Rajya Sabha after being nominated by President Droupadi Murmu.

In one post, the Prime Minister said, “Shri Ujjwal Nikam's devotion to the legal field and to our Constitution is exemplary. He has not only been a successful lawyer but also been at the forefront of seeking justice in important cases.”

The Prime Minister highlighted Nikam's achievements, stating that he has consistently worked to uphold constitutional values and ensure ordinary citizens are treated with dignity. “During his entire legal career, he has always worked to strengthen constitutional values and ensure common citizens are always treated with dignity. It's gladdening that the President of India has nominated him to the Rajya Sabha. My best wishes for his parliamentary innings,” Modi wrote on X.