Rural health officer shot dead in Patna's Pipra locality

A 50-year-old rural health officer, identified as Surendra Kumar, was shot dead in Sheikhpura village under Pipra locality of Patna on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred while Kumar was working in a field. Villagers reported hearing gunshots and rushed to the spot, where they found Kumar lying unconscious with bullet wounds.

“He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” Kanhaiya Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO-2), Masaurhi told PTI.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a police investigation is currently underway.

This killing adds to a recent wave of violent crimes that have shaken the state capital. On July 10, a man involved in the sand mining business was shot dead outside his home in Ranitalab. That incident came just days after prominent industrialist Gopal Khemka was murdered on July 4.

In another case, a grocery shop owner was gunned down in the Ramkrishna Nagar area on July 11 by an unidentified assailant.