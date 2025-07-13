Srinagar bound Spicejet flight witnesses free fall near Banihal Pass in J&K, passenger captures the moment

SRINAGAR: A month after an Air India passenger plane crashed in Ahmedabad killing 260 people, a Srinagar-bound SpiceJet flight from Delhi witnessed a sudden free fall near Banihal Pass on Saturday, causing panic among the passengers travelling in the plane.

Arjumand Talib Hussain, a passenger on SpiceJet flight SG-385 from Delhi–Srinagar shared a video claiming the aircraft went into a free fall of several hundred meters over Banihal Pass.

In the 29 second video, which has gone viral on social media, cries of some passengers travelling in the flight can be heard.

The passengers can be seen holding aircraft seats tightly while one of the flight attendants can be seen crawling inside the flight with the captain making announcements that “everyone please fasten your seat belts”.

In the post on X, the passenger Arjumand Hussain said, “All my life, I have travelled in all sorts of weathers, across the globe, in hundreds of flights, but have never experienced something like this”.