'Incorrect, baseless': SpiceJet denies mid-air plunge on Delhi-Srinagar flight after passenger's claim

SRINAGAR: After a passenger on a Delhi–Srinagar SpiceJet flight on July 12 alleged that the aircraft experienced a sudden free fall near J&K’s Banihal Pass, SpiceJet issued a clarification on Monday stating that the flight had encountered a brief patch of turbulence due to prevailing monsoon conditions.

Arjimand Talib Hussain, a passenger on SpiceJet flight SG-385, shared a video claiming the aircraft went into a free fall of several hundred metres over Banihal Pass in J&K on July 12.

In the 29-second video, which has gone viral on social media, cries of some passengers travelling in the flight can be heard.

The passengers can be seen holding aircraft seats tightly, while one of the flight attendants can be seen crawling inside the flight, with the captain making announcements that “everyone please fasten your seat belts.”

In the post on X, the passenger Arjimand Hussain said, “All my life, I have travelled in all sorts of weathers, across the globe, in hundreds of flights, but have never experienced something like this.”

“G-385 Delhi-Srinagar SpiceJet flight's precarious moments yesterday. The plane dropped several hundred meters in free fall over the Banihal Pass. It felt like the end of life for everyone. It was not a normal turbulence. I have experienced all sorts of those,” he said.