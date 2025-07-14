83.66 per cent of 7.89 crore Bihar electors to be included in draft electoral roll: Election Commission

NEW DELHI: The names of over 6.60 crore out of the total 7.89 crore electors of Bihar will be included in the draft electoral roll, the Election Commission (EC) said on Monday amid the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the voters' list.

The poll authority said with 11 more days left for the last date of submission of the filled enumeration forms (EFs) in the ongoing Bihar SIR, EFs of 6,60,67,208 or 83.66 per cent of the 7,89,69,844 electors in Bihar have been collected after two rounds of door-to-door visits by booth-level officers (BLOs).

So far 1.59 per cent of electors have been found deceased, 2.2 per cent permanently shifted and 0.73 per cent were found to be enrolled at more than one place.

"Therefore, 88.18 per cent of electors have either already submitted their EF or died or retained their names at one place or permanently shifted out of their previous place of residence. Only 11.82 per cent of electors now remain to submit their filled EFs and many of them have sought time to submit their forms with documents in the coming days," the commission said.

It said for the electors who may have temporarily migrated out of the state, focused efforts through newspaper advertisements and direct contact with such persons are being made to ensure that they are able to fill their EFs well in time and have their names also included in the draft roll to be published on August 1.