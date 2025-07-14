Akal Takht, Takht Patna Sahib resolve differences as edicts declaring members 'tankhaiya' were withdrawn

In the letter the management of Takht Patna Sahib had expressed full submission to the supreme authority of Akal Takht and pledged continued allegiance in the future.

They stated that for the ‘panthic’ unity and larger interests of the Khalsa, they had requested Gargaj to review the decisions and demanded more time to present their side.

To deliberate on the contents of the letter, a meeting of the Sikh clergy was convened on Monday. In this, earlier resolutions passed during meetings of five high priests on May 21 and July 5 were reconsidered in light of panthic unity, the broader interests of the community and necessary amendments were made accordingly.

Gargaj further said that simultaneously, the Takht Patna Sahib also convened a meeting and accepted the supreme authority of Akal Takht.

"They decided to withdraw the resolutions passed on May 21 and July 5 by Takht Patna Sahib," he said.

Gargaj announced that the five high priests at Akal Takht, on May 21, had passed a decree stopping ‘panthic’ services of Head Granthi of Takht Patna Sahib Bhai Baldev Singh and additional head Granthi Gurdial Singh, stood cancelled today.

Former Takht Patna Sahib Jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh Gauhar was directed to withdraw the case filed against the management committee of Takht Patna Sahib.

He ordered the president and general secretary of the management committee of Takht Patna Sahib to pay all pending dues of Gauhar.

Gargaj added that it is heartening that the recent discord between the two Takhts has now been completely resolved through mutual cooperation. He further said that he will soon visit Takht Patna Sahib and pay obeisance.