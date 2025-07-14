In first visit to China post 2020 face-off, Jaishankar says peace along border is key to restore strategic trust

The minister, who is visiting China for the first time after the 2020 border clashes, said that over the past year, both sides have made tangible progress toward normalising ties, thanks to resumed dialogue and increasing high-level engagement. “In recent times, the two of us have had several opportunities to meet at international events and carry out strategic communication. It is our expectation that this will now become a regular feature and take place in each other’s countries,” he said.

Noting that the two countries are marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, Jaishankar acknowledged the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a five-year pause, expressing gratitude to China for its cooperation.

Touching on trade and people-to-people engagement, Jaishankar called for the removal of barriers that hinder mutual growth. “Measures towards normalising people-to-people exchanges can foster mutually beneficial cooperation. It is also essential that restrictive trade practices and other roadblocks are avoided,” he said. Certain export control measures have caused unease in India in recent times.

He reiterated the long-held understanding that “differences should not become disputes, nor should competition ever become conflict.” He added that stable and constructive India-China ties are not only vital for both nations but carry global significance.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss wider geopolitical concerns. “Our meeting today will include an exchange of views on global and regional issues,” Jaishankar said, noting the upcoming SCO summit. “Its primary mandate is to combat terrorism, separatism, and extremism, an area of shared concern. India hopes that zero tolerance for terrorism will be strongly upheld.”

“I look forward to a constructive and forward-looking exchange of views,” he said, underlining the need for “mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity” as guiding principles in this era of profound global change.