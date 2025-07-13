Ahead of Jaishankar visit, China says Dalai Lama issue 'thorn' in ties

NEW DELHI: Ahead of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s first visit to China since the 2020 border clashes, Beijing has termed the issue of the Dalai Lama’s succession a "thorn” in bilateral ties and a "burden" for India.
Jaishankar is scheduled to travel to China on July 14 to 15 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting. On the sidelines, he is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to discuss steps toward normalising ties and measures that could help resolve the long-standing border dispute.
The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi issued a strongly worded statement on X aimed at Indian academics and former officials for making "improper remarks” on the Dalai Lama’s succession.
“Xizang-related issues are a thorn in China-India relations and have become a burden for India,” said embassy spokesperson Yu Jing, using China’s official term for Tibet.
“Playing the ‘Xizang card’ will definitely end up shooting oneself in the foot.”
Yu reiterated Beijing’s position that the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation is “an internal affair of China” and that external voices must not interfere. She warned that Indian experts and strategic thinkers should be “fully cognisant of the sensitivity” surrounding the issue.
The remarks follow similar comments by Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong, who accused the Dalai Lama of “anti-China separatist activities” and insisted that the reincarnation process must be approved by the Chinese government.
“The Chinese government opposes any attempts by overseas organisations or individuals to interfere in or dictate the reincarnation process,” Xu said on social media.
The friction over the issue escalated after the Dalai Lama, ahead of his 90th birthday on July 9, stated that his reincarnation would be determined solely by the trust established by him after making it clear that the institution of Dalai Lama will continue.
The declaration drew a sharp response from Beijing.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju publicly endorsed the Dalai Lama’s stance but later clarified that he spoke in his personal capacity as a devotee and not on behalf of the Indian government and nor was he responding to the Chinese government.
The Indian government has taken a stand that it doesn't interfere in matters of faith.
Responding to media queries, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said: “The Government of India does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion. Government has always upheld freedom of religion for all in India and will continue to do so.”