Ahead of Jaishankar visit, China says Dalai Lama issue 'thorn' in ties

NEW DELHI: Ahead of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s first visit to China since the 2020 border clashes, Beijing has termed the issue of the Dalai Lama’s succession a "thorn” in bilateral ties and a "burden" for India.

Jaishankar is scheduled to travel to China on July 14 to 15 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting. On the sidelines, he is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to discuss steps toward normalising ties and measures that could help resolve the long-standing border dispute.

The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi issued a strongly worded statement on X aimed at Indian academics and former officials for making "improper remarks” on the Dalai Lama’s succession.

“Xizang-related issues are a thorn in China-India relations and have become a burden for India,” said embassy spokesperson Yu Jing, using China’s official term for Tibet.

“Playing the ‘Xizang card’ will definitely end up shooting oneself in the foot.”

Yu reiterated Beijing’s position that the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation is “an internal affair of China” and that external voices must not interfere. She warned that Indian experts and strategic thinkers should be “fully cognisant of the sensitivity” surrounding the issue.