Move to redraw boundaries of Sariska Tiger Reserve to facilitate mining draws flak from experts

A coalition of environmentalists has made urgent appeals to the Union government, Rajasthan government and Tiger Conservation Authority, voicing their concerns over the proposal to alter the boundaries of the Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) in order to facilitate mining activities in the Aravalli hills. They emphasized that this decision could set a troubling precedent and have a negative impact on wildlife conservation efforts across the country.

In early July, India’s wildlife authority approved changes to the boundaries of the STR as part of a conservation plan that also accommodates mining activities. The adjustment affects both the Critical Tiger Habitat (CTH) and the buffer zone, aiming to enhance wildlife conservation while taking into account the development needs of nearby regions.

Experts warn that if the proposed rationalization plan is implemented, it could have disastrous consequences for the ecologically sensitive Aravalli region.

The environmental group "People for Aravallis" submitted representations to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), expressing concerns about the recent proposal to redraw the boundaries of the Sariska Tiger Reserve.

According to the group, the decision to redraw the boundaries aims to allow the reopening of at least 50 marble, dolomite, limestone, and masonry mines that were closed following a previous Supreme Court order. Activists argue that this could set a dangerous precedent across the country, legitimizing similar illegal activities.

“The group submitted three representations on July 14 to India’s Environment Minister, the Additional Director General (Project Tiger), and the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, urging them to abandon the proposal to redraw the boundaries of the STR, as it is flawed from both an ecological and legal standpoint,” said Kay Nair, Co-Founder of People for Aravallis.