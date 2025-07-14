Quarrelling women force SpiceJet flight to return to bay, delay stretches to 7 hours

NEW DELHI: Two unruly women passengers quarelling on board a Spicejet flight from Delhi to Mumbai on Monday forced the return of the flight to the bay just as it was taxiing to take off from Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Both passengers were offloaded and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The incident resulted in a delay of nearly seven hours.

The women refused to fasten their seatbelts and, in the midst of their fight, attempted to forcibly enter the cockpit.

Flight SG 9282, a Boeing 737 aircraft, which was supposed to depart at 12:30 pm from Terminal 1 finally departed at 7.21 pm, revealed a flight tracking website Flightradar24. It landed in Mumbai at 9.05 pm.

Spicejet confirmed the incident.

In a statement, the airline said, "On July 14, 2025, two unruly passengers were offloaded from SpiceJet flight SG 9282 operating from Delhi to Mumbai. The two attempted to forcefully approach the cockpit and caused a disruption while the aircraft was taxiing."

The statement added, "Despite repeated requests by the cabin crew, fellow passengers, and the Captain, they refused to return to their seats. In the interest of the safety of all passengers and crew, the Captain decided to return the aircraft to the bay, and the passengers were offloaded. They were subsequently handed over to the CISF."