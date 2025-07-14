Rahul Gandhi attacks NDA government in Bihar with 'crime capital' barb, deputy CM promises 'bulldozer action'

PATNA: A 25-year-old youth was killed and another seriously injured when a group of armed men opened fire in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Monday, triggering Opposition questions on the law-and-order situation during NDA rule.
At least seven individuals, including prominent businessman Gopal Khemka and a BJP functionary, Surendra Kewat, have been killed in state in just 10 days.
‘Bihar has become the crime capital of India,” declared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on X on Monday.
Rahul, who is also the leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, citing media reports, also claimed that 31 murders took place in 11 days and alleged ‘contract killing industry’ in the state.
Sharpening his attack on Bihar`s NDA government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on ‘X’, “Bihar has become the ‘Crime Capital of India’ - fear in every alley, unease in every home! Unemployed youth are being turned into killers by the reign of goons.
The CM is busy saving his seat, while BJP ministers are raking in commissions. I’m repeating again - this time, the vote is not just to change the government, but to save Bihar.” Nitish’s deputy and senior BJP leader, Vijay Kumar Sinha, said that the state government has taken strict action to prevent criminal activities.
He asserted that criminals would face bullets, and their properties would be confiscated if they were found indulging in any unlawful activity, even as the ‘Operation Langda’ against outlaws continues unabated.
“Now, if needed, bulldozers will be used, encounters will also take place and the properties of criminals will also be confiscated, if they were found violating laws and indulging in unlawful activities," remarked Sinha.
Sinha also launched a scathing attack on the opposition by terming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav as "Yuvraj of Jungle Raj and Corruption".
He also alleged that both these leaders were products of dynastic politics, eager to take Bihar back to anarchy. He accused the opposition of having no respect for morality and spreading confusion for political gain, and claimed that appropriate action was being taken to improve the law and order situation in the state.
He also asserted that the state government was following the policy of “zero tolerance” towards crime, and there would be no compromise with law and order under any circumstances.
On the other hand, JD (U) leader Neeraj Kumar told media persons that many opposition leaders were trying to create a perception that criminal events were only happening in Bihar.
According to the National Crime Bureau, 2022 and State Crime Bureau data, crime is controlled in Bihar, he asserted.
He said, “I challenge them to see the data of Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. It is the USP of Nitish Kumar to take action even if the accused belongs to his own party."
On the other hand, second deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary said, “It is difficult to prevent murders that, according to him, stemmed from personal disputes rather than organised crime. “There is good governance in Bihar, there is no organised crime,” he asserted.
To add to Nitish’s troubles, union minister and NDA ally, LJP(RV) supremo Chirag Paswan slammed the state government over a spate of killings, calling it ‘beyond imagination’.