Rahul Gandhi attacks NDA government in Bihar with 'crime capital' barb, deputy CM promises 'bulldozer action'

PATNA: A 25-year-old youth was killed and another seriously injured when a group of armed men opened fire in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Monday, triggering Opposition questions on the law-and-order situation during NDA rule.

At least seven individuals, including prominent businessman Gopal Khemka and a BJP functionary, Surendra Kewat, have been killed in state in just 10 days.

‘Bihar has become the crime capital of India,” declared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on X on Monday.

Rahul, who is also the leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, citing media reports, also claimed that 31 murders took place in 11 days and alleged ‘contract killing industry’ in the state.

Sharpening his attack on Bihar`s NDA government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on ‘X’, “Bihar has become the ‘Crime Capital of India’ - fear in every alley, unease in every home! Unemployed youth are being turned into killers by the reign of goons.

The CM is busy saving his seat, while BJP ministers are raking in commissions. I’m repeating again - this time, the vote is not just to change the government, but to save Bihar.” Nitish’s deputy and senior BJP leader, Vijay Kumar Sinha, said that the state government has taken strict action to prevent criminal activities.

He asserted that criminals would face bullets, and their properties would be confiscated if they were found indulging in any unlawful activity, even as the ‘Operation Langda’ against outlaws continues unabated.