Union Min Chirag Paswan questions role of Bihar police following back-to-back murders in state

PATNA: Union Minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday made a veiled attack on Bihar government following recent killings of businessmen in the state.

Chirag commented on X, “How many more murders will Biharis face now? It is beyond understanding what the responsibility of the Bihar Police is.”

Chirag made the scathing remarks after the recent killing of prominent businessman Gopal Khemka, followed by the murder of a grocery trader Vikram Jha and the murder of sand dealer Ramakant Yadav. Three murders took place at short intervals in Patna district.

Before Chirag, LJP (RV) Khagaria MP Rajesh Verma had alleged that law and order in Bihar had collapsed under the present dispensation, prompting sharp reaction from JD (U) leader and Bihar minister Maheshwar Hazari, who asked Chirag to clarify whether he wanted to remain in the alliance or not.