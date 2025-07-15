26/11 Mumbai attack: Delhi court grants NIA time to respond to Tahawwur Rana's plea

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted time to the National Investigating Agency (NIA) on a plea filed by 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana seeking regular telephonic conversations with his family.

Special Judge Chander Jit Singh posted the matter on July 25.

On Tuesday, legal aid counsel Piyush Sachdev appeared for Rana during the in-camera proceedings.

The court, in the meantime, allowed Rana's plea for a bed and mattress in prison on the ground that he was aged over 64 years and suffered from some medical ailments.

The prison authorities had opposed Rana's plea saying rules prescribed beds only to those inmates who were 65.