Airline files police complaint against mother-daughter duo for creating a ruckus inside Delhi-Mumbai flight

New Delhi: Details emerging a day later on the incident involving two unruly women passengers who delayed a Spicejet flight bound from Delhi to Mumbai on Monday (July 14) evening reveal a middle-aged lady and her mother had created a major ruckus since they were unhappy with the cooling of the air-conditioning system.

Their behaviour probably put at risk the lives of 190 passengers on board as they kept banging on the cockpit door even as the pilots were taxiing for take-off. A police complaint was filed by the airline against the family for their alleged violent behaviour.

SG 9282, a Boeing 737 aircraft, scheduled for departure at 12 noon originally, was rescheduled to 4.30 pm prior to the incident itself, said an airport source. In the aftermath of the incident, the flight had to be taken back to the bay and it finally took off to Mumbai by 7.15 pm, he added.

A source in the know of the incident, said, “The duo was screaming that the air-conditioning inside was not cool enough. Just as the flight was taxiing for take-off around 4.30 pm, they unfastened their seat belts and went rushing to the door of the cockpit and began banging on it.”

The cabin crew tried to restrain them but the duo elbowed their way through. “Since the cockpit door is tightly shut from inside, they kept banging on it demanding it be opened. Co-passengers too were appalled and worried by their behaviour. Some were seen ordering them get back to their seats or leave the flight. One of the pilots too made an announcement asking them to not behave in this fashion,” a source said.

Another source added, “This kind of violent behaviour cannot be tolerated. Hence, the airline decided to take serious action against them by offloading them, handing them over to the CISF and filing a police complaint,” said a source.