Allahabad High Court stays arrest of cricketer Yash Dayal in sexual harassment case

RCB's fast bowler Yash Dayal filed a complaint with Prayagraj police against the young woman who accused him of sexual exploitation. He told Police Commissioner Jogendra Kumar that the allegations made against him were false and that he was being framed.

“The young woman has stolen my iPhone and laptop. She is pressuring me for marriage. She took money from me on the pretext of medical treatment. When I asked for the money back, she started mounting pressure on me for marriage,” said the cricketer.

Yash Dayal sent a response to the Ghaziabad police on July 8, a day after the FIR was filed against him by the woman. In the one-and-a-half-page response, Dayal wrote that he only had a friendship with the young woman. There was no other relationship. No promise of marriage was made, nor was there any talk of marriage.

Meanwhile, in her complaint to the police, the woman had stated that she lived in an apartment in Indira Nagar and that she had been in a relationship with cricketer Yash Dayal for the past five years.

She accused Yash of having physical relations with her on the false promise of marriage. He had introduced her to his family, who acknowledged her as their daughter-in-law.

“I maintained this relationship with complete honesty and dedication. However, the truth was that they used this relationship only for physical and emotional exploitation. Whenever I talked about Yash's infidelity and relationships with other girls, they physically abused me,” the woman reportedly said in the complaint. Then they would apologise and try to convince me. But this behaviour broke me emotionally. My confidence weakened. He made me economically and mentally dependent on him.

The complainant claimed that she was depressed for a long time and also got treatment for it. But living a normal life has become difficult. “I attempted suicide many times. Because I was not able to bear the mental pain. But Yash and his family kept giving false consolation that only you will come to this house and kept distracting me,” she said in the complaint.

The woman also accused the cricketer of infidelity while claiming that she had necessary evidence (chats, videos, call photos) to establish her relationship with the cricketer.