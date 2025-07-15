Golden temple gets second bomb threat; security beefed up

CHANDIGARH: Within twenty-four hours, the Golden Temple has once again received another bomb threat. This time, an email has warned of RDX explosives at the holy shrine. Meanwhile, security has been increased.

Sources said that the email claims that explosive material, specifically RDX, has been packed inside pipes within the temple premises, aiming to cause blasts inside the shrine.

Both the central and state agencies are jointly working and analysing the digital footprints and are trying to track down the origin of the email. "The language used in this email is almost similar to the earlier mail, so it might be possible that the sender might be the same,’’ said an official on condition of anonymity.

Thus, police personnel and commandos have been stationed around the Golden Temple complex, and strict surveillance is being maintained on every individual entering or exiting the area, in addition to bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs.

The email sent yesterday had warned of a blast at the langar hall (community kitchen hall) on the temple premises. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Secretary Partap Singh said that they have received the mail today morning, following which the police were informed of the threat and added that the content of the fresh threat email is almost similar to that which was received yesterday.