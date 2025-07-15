Pahalgam terror attack was ISI-LeT plot directed by Pakistan’s top brass: Report

The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives was a “closely guarded conspiracy” hatched by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group under instructions from the highest levels of Pakistan’s political and military leadership, according to security sources cited by Times of India.
Sources said the ISI had tasked Lashkar commander Sajid Jutt with executing the plan, instructing him to involve only foreign terrorists to maintain secrecy. “No Kashmiri terrorist was taken on board,” an official said, adding that the operation was carried out strictly on a “need-to-know” basis to avoid leaks.
Foreign LeT operatives already active in J&K were roped in for the massacre, while local support was limited to shelter and logistics, according to investigators. “No local terrorist had participated in the gruesome killing or was in the loop on exact details of the terror plot,” the official added.
The Resistance Front (TRF), widely seen as a front for LeT, had claimed responsibility for the attack. Indian intelligence agencies maintain that TRF is used by Pakistan to obscure LeT’s role and deflect international pressure.
The attackers have been identified as Pakistani nationals Hashim Musa (alias Suleiman) and Ali Bhai (alias Talha Bhai), and a local operative, Adil Hussain Thokker. Two other locals — Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar — have been arrested for allegedly harbouring the trio.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the attack, said Parvaiz and Bashir were aware of the terrorists’ affiliations but still provided shelter, food, and logistical support in the days leading up to the strike.
India responded with Operation Sindoor on May 7, launching pre-dawn airstrikes on nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). At least 100 terrorists were reportedly killed in the precision strikes.
The operation triggered four days of intense cross-border exchanges involving drones, missiles, and long-range artillery before both sides agreed to halt military action on May 10.