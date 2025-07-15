Pahalgam terror attack was ISI-LeT plot directed by Pakistan’s top brass: Report

The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives was a “closely guarded conspiracy” hatched by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group under instructions from the highest levels of Pakistan’s political and military leadership, according to security sources cited by Times of India.

Sources said the ISI had tasked Lashkar commander Sajid Jutt with executing the plan, instructing him to involve only foreign terrorists to maintain secrecy. “No Kashmiri terrorist was taken on board,” an official said, adding that the operation was carried out strictly on a “need-to-know” basis to avoid leaks.

Foreign LeT operatives already active in J&K were roped in for the massacre, while local support was limited to shelter and logistics, according to investigators. “No local terrorist had participated in the gruesome killing or was in the loop on exact details of the terror plot,” the official added.