'This mission feels like a rebirth of Shubhanshu': Family rejoices at astronaut’s safe return

LUCKNOW: “I am speechless. My son has safely returned, I thank God,” says a teary-eyed Asha Shukla, mother of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who splashed down on Tuesday after completing his 18-day space odyssey.

The family is now eagerly awaiting his return to India, reportedly on August 17.

The Indian astronaut’s family rejoiced on his return to Earth after the historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS). While Shukla's mother was seen wiping her tears flowing down her cheeks continuously on seeing her son coming out of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft ‘Grace’, his father, equally emotional, was seen basking in the glory of his son’s accomplishment being acknowledged by the entire country.

“I got emotional, after all, my son has returned after many days," said Asha Shukla, adding: “Excitement is endless and we are very proud. We were afraid at first… The upcoming generation should take inspiration and move ahead as well."

Expressing his contentment, father Shambhu Dayal Shukla seemed eager to be joined by his son as soon as possible.

"Now we want to meet Shubhanshu as soon as possible... we had been praying for his safe return...,” said Shambhu Dayal Shukla, extending his gratitude to the Almighty and the VVIPs, including the PM, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and others who extended their wishes to the Group Captain.