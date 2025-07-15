UGC forms fact-finding committee to examine FM College case

The committee will examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including availability/effectiveness of factors such as institutional policies, grievance redressal mechanisms, anti-harassment measures adopted and student support systems.

Besides, it will check the status of compliance by the FM College to the provisions of UGC (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2015 and other guidelines issued by UGC from time to time.

The committee will specifically examine the institution's compliance to the provision of Regulation 3 of the UGC regulations that stipulates the responsibilities of the higher education institutions in preventing and addressing sexual harassment on campuses.

The panel members will do an on-site assessment to verify the actual implementation of measures adopted by the college for ensuring safety of female students and well-being policies, beyond the documented compliance. They will also meet stakeholders including students, faculty members and support staff to assess the institutional culture, experiences of students and the challenges they face.

The committee will suggest measures for the prevention of such incidents in future. The UGC has asked the committee to submit a detailed report on findings and recommendations to it within a week.