Odisha FM college student battles for life after self-immolation over inaction on harassment complaint

Soumyashree is a designated trainer for self-defence training of the college girls and also a regular at co-curricular activities. She is a member of ABVP and stayed in Balasore.

Balasore sub-collector Madhusmita Samantray and SP Raj Prasad who conducted a preliminary inquiry after the incident pointed out serious lapses in handling of the case by the college authorities.

Sub-collector Samantray said the ICC submitted its report on July 10 which cleared Sahoo of the allegations. “Since the ICC had been formed immediately, we felt that the members were not aware of the investigation process and the report seemed ambiguous. There are 400 students in the Teacher Education department and the ICC randomly selected 60 students from the three BEd batches for questioning about the conduct of the teacher and the victim. The lapse on the part of the principal was that the accused was working in the campus even while the ICC inquiry was on. Since there was no counselling of the victim, she may have felt that her complaint had no value and everyone was favouring the accused,” she said.

Balasore SP Prasad said the girl had not filed any police complaint as she wanted to take up the matter with the ICC first. “On June 30, the college principal had assured us to finish the inquiry within five days and submit a report to the police. But that never happened. The principal also did not inform the Higher Education department about the complaint,” he said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)