BHUBANESWAR: The self-immolation bid by Soumyashree Bisi, the BEd student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College at Balasore, has snowballed into a huge controversy with the BJP government finding itself under attack from all sections for failing to prevent the unfortunate incident.

While the 20-year-old is battling for life after sustaining over 90 per cent burns, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi rushed to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar immediately on his return from Delhi to enquire about her condition.

After speaking to the doctors, the chief minister said he has instructed everybody to ensure best possible treatment for her. “The girl’s condition is extremely critical and does not permit her to be airlifted to AIIMS-Delhi. The next 24 hours are crucial. A team of specialists is treating her. Consultations with experts of AIIMS- Delhi is on virtually to guide further treatment,” he said.

“I have also spoken to the girl’s parents and assured them of full support. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for this incident. No one will be spared,” he said.