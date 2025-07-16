DGCA to form a committee to revise medical parameters for Indian pilots: Airline Pilots Association

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has agreed to constitute a committee to revise medical parameters for pilots operating civilian aircraft in India.

According to the Airline Pilots Association of India (ALPA), the revised standards would be in line with the recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

This followed a grievance raised by the association that the mandatory medical evaluations done by the regulator’s empanelled medical centres were inconsistent with the international body’s recommendations.

An official release said the committee's approval was one of the key outcomes of a meeting between ALPA and the regulator at its head office in New Delhi on Monday (July 14).

ALPA, a Bengaluru-based organisation over two decades old, represents more than 1,000 Indian pilots working both in India and abroad.

Last week, the association had rejected the findings of the probe into the Ahmedabad plane crash by the Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and lashed out at the bias toward pilot error.

As of now, the medical evaluations for civilian pilots are being carried out at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine in Bengaluru and the Air Force Central Medical Establishment of the Indian Air Force.