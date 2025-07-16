Fauja Singh hit-and-run case: SUV driver arrested

CHANDIGARH: The driver of the SUV that ran over and killed Fauja Singh, the world's oldest marathoner, has been arrested, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, Amritpal Singh Dhillon (26), a resident of Dasupur in Kartarpur in Jalandhar district, was arrested on Tuesday night, and his vehicle has also been seized.

He was driving from Bhogpur to Kishahgarh on Monday when he allegedly hit Singh (114) on the highway in the veteran runner's native village of Bias in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

The marathon runner was walking down the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway when the incident occurred, and he succumbed to injuries on Monday evening.

According to villagers, Singh was tossed 5-7 feet in the air after being hit by the vehicle.

Sources said the accused's family lives abroad and had he returned to his native place recently.

However, an official said that the accused was being questioned and more details would come out soon.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered against the driver under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar Rural, Harvinder Singh, told PTI on Tuesday that they identified the vehicle, a Punjab-registered Toyota Fortuner, from CCTV footage and with fragments of the vehicle's headlight recovered from the accident spot.

"The vehicle's owners have changed more than once (probably resale)," he said over the phone.