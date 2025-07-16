Five 'dangerous' bridges on Narmada canals shut; no heavy vehicles allowed on four others

AHMEDABAD: Authorities have shut five bridges on the Narmada canals in Gujarat after they were found to be dangerous for vehicular movement during an ongoing inspection drive, officials said on Wednesday.

Besides this, heavy vehicles have been barred from plying on four other bridges in the canal network, while instructions have been given to the district administration concerned to close 36 other bridges for repair work with immediate effect, the government said in a release.

All these bridges are part of the Narmada canal network.

The repair and maintenance work of various roads and bridges which are damaged due to heavy rains is being carried out on a war footing under the direction of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, it said.

The state government has also conducted a technical inspection of various bridges located on the vast Narmada canal network in the state as a precautionary measure, it said.

According to the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL), there are about 2,110 bridges connecting the national and state highways and village roads passing through this canal network.

To assess the current condition of these bridges, prevent possible damages and extend the life of these structures, a comprehensive visual inspection campaign was conducted recently by SSNNL on all these bridges, the release said.