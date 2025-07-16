Nation

Opposition stages 'banian towel' protest against Sena MLA for punching canteen employee

Clad in banians and towels above their dress, the legislators shouted slogans against the goonda raj of the ruling alliance.
Opposition leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve and NCP (SP)’s Jitendra Awhad, protest on Vidhan Bhavan steps, raising slogans against the ‘Chaddi Baniyan gang’ on 16 July, 2025.
Opposition leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve and NCP (SP)’s Jitendra Awhad, protest on Vidhan Bhavan steps, raising slogans against the ‘Chaddi Baniyan gang’ on 16 July, 2025. Photo | Screengrab from X,
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

MUMBAI: Legislators of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday staged a banian towel protest outside the Vidhan Bhavan to condemn the assault of an MLA hostel canteen employee by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad.

Clad in banians and towels above their dress, the legislators shouted slogans against the goonda raj of the ruling alliance.

The assault by Gaikwad in the MLA canteen shows that even the government is backing such elements, Leader of Opposition in state legislative council Ambadas Danve told reporters.

Gaikwad faced flak from those in the government and the opposition alike after a video of him slapping and punching the employee at the MLAs' hostel canteen for being served stale' food went viral.

The video showed Gaikwad, wearing a vest and a towel wrapped around his waist, confronting the canteen contractor and forcing him to smell the packet containing dal, before slapping and punching him.

Opposition leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve and NCP (SP)’s Jitendra Awhad, protest on Vidhan Bhavan steps, raising slogans against the ‘Chaddi Baniyan gang’ on 16 July, 2025.
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad faces police action after canteen assault video
Maha Vikas Aghadi
Sanjay Gaikwad
goonda raj
banian towel

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com