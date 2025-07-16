Punjab Police arrest SUV Driver in hit-and-run case of 114-year-old marathon legend Fauja Singh

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police has arrested a 26-year-old Canadian-based Non-Resident Indian (NRI), Amarjit Singh Dhillon, behind the tragic hit-and-run case involving 114-year-old Fauja Singh, famously known as the "Turbaned Tornado" and the world’s oldest marathon runner.

Dhillon, a resident of Dasupur village in Kartarpur, Jalandhar district, was arrested on Tuesday night. His white Toyota Fortuner (registration number PB-20C-7100), which was involved in the accident, has been seized. A case under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Adampur Police Station.

The incident occurred on July 14, when Singh, following his routine afternoon walk, was struck by a speeding vehicle while crossing the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway near his native village, Beas. He was rushed to a private hospital in Jalandhar by locals but succumbed to his injuries later that evening.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jalandhar Rural, Harvinder Singh Virk, said the police launched an intensive investigation after recovering fragments from the scene, including parts of the left headlight. CCTV footage from nearby highways helped trace the SUV, which had visible damage matching the parts found at the site.

“About 35 vehicles had passed through that stretch around the time of the accident,” Virk stated. “With eyewitness accounts suggesting it was a Toyota Fortuner or Innova, we narrowed down the footage and identified the suspect vehicle.”