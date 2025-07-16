Punjab to conduct DNA tests on children involved in begging to verify parentage

CHANDIGARH: For the first time in Punjab, DNA testing will be conducted on children involved in begging along with the adults accompanying them, to ascertain if they are their biological parents. If not, a case will be registered against the alleged child traffickers.

A letter issued today by the Director of Social Security and Women and Child Development, addressed to all Deputy Commissioners across the state, states that the move is part of the ongoing Project Jeewan Jyot 2.0 - Save the Childhood.

“It is brought to your notice that in order to safeguards the rights of the children by the government, the project Jeewan Jyot 2.0 has been sanctioned. Thus you are requested to implement the project in your districts concerned and issue the relevant directions in this regard,” the letter read.

According to the project, the need for DNA testing arose from the fact that children are soft targets for organised trafficking networks that abduct, traffic, and maim them, forcing them into begging which is a serious violation of child rights.

“The children are trafficked, separated from their biological families, and forced into begging and there are no means of identification or verification of claims of guardianship of the accompanying adult. Often it is seen that young girls are seen begging on the streets who have a sleeping infant tied to them with a cloth.

“The infant shows less mobility and the young mothers seem less bothered about the condition of the child. These sightings have become common in urban areas especially at traffic light points,’’ the instructions stated.