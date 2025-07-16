SC directs Delhi government to reissue notification declaring Lodhi-era ‘Gumti of Shaikh Ali’ a protected monument

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi government to issue a fresh notification declaring the historic Lodhi-era monument "Gumti of Shaikh Ali" as a protected monument under the law.

The two-judge bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, passed the direction while hearing an appeal filed by Defence Colony resident Rajeev Suri.

Suri had sought the court’s intervention to declare the Gumti a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 (AMASR Act), after the Delhi High Court dismissed his petition.

During the hearing, the bench examined a report submitted by the Delhi government, which included a previously issued notification. However, the court observed that the notification was not “happily worded” and thus required reissuance.

“Let the notification (to declare the monument as a protected one under the law) be re-issued by the Delhi government,” the bench directed.