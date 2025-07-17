Bihar SIR | BLOs in a fix over voter apathy

PATNA: Electors are finding excuses to delay the submission of filled enumeration forms (EFs) in the ongoing SIR exercise in Bihar, a ground zero investigation reveals. The excuses range from “lack of time” to awaiting “required “information. “Come next day, we are busy with some other important work,” is the common refrain. The delay is taking a toll on most Booth Level Officers (BLOs).
BLOs complain that they find it difficult to submit filled EFs to the respective offices for upload on the app. “We have to visit a house twice or thrice to collect filled EFs. People blame BLOs for delay in distributing EFs, but they often fail to admit to their own faults. After all, we have to report to our seniors/supervisors every day,” said a visibly upset Dinesh Paswan, a BLO in Vaishali district.
Paswan, a teacher in a government middle school under Patepur assembly constituency, was seen virtually begging the electors to return filled EFs.
“My job will be in danger if you fail to return filled EFs before the deadline, i.e., July 25. We have to collect forms from so many people,” the BLO was heard telling electors.
He said filled EFs were submitted to the supervisor’s office at Panchayat Bhawan, Raj Davaichh, where computer operators uploaded them on the App.
The dillydallying attitude of electors is not solely to blame. At some places, BLOs complained that the slow internet speed also delays the uploading process. “I have been issued a show cause notice for slow progress in uploading EFs,” said a BLO under Patepur assembly in Vaishali.
An official under Baruraj assembly constituency in Muzaffarpur district said some people were exerting pressure to include names of those staying outside the state without providing their ID proof.
‘Ambiguous EC diktat’
BLOs in Begusarai, Patna, Bhojpur and Jehanabad pointed out a remarkable shift in EC’s orders. “Earlier, we were told to collect enumeration forms with required documents. But now we take Aadhaar numbers, date of birth and signatures,” they said. As per EC, SIR requires 11 documents, including proof of citizenship. Aadhaar is not included in the list.