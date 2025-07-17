Bihar SIR | BLOs in a fix over voter apathy

PATNA: Electors are finding excuses to delay the submission of filled enumeration forms (EFs) in the ongoing SIR exercise in Bihar, a ground zero investigation reveals. The excuses range from “lack of time” to awaiting “required “information. “Come next day, we are busy with some other important work,” is the common refrain. The delay is taking a toll on most Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

BLOs complain that they find it difficult to submit filled EFs to the respective offices for upload on the app. “We have to visit a house twice or thrice to collect filled EFs. People blame BLOs for delay in distributing EFs, but they often fail to admit to their own faults. After all, we have to report to our seniors/supervisors every day,” said a visibly upset Dinesh Paswan, a BLO in Vaishali district.

Paswan, a teacher in a government middle school under Patepur assembly constituency, was seen virtually begging the electors to return filled EFs.

“My job will be in danger if you fail to return filled EFs before the deadline, i.e., July 25. We have to collect forms from so many people,” the BLO was heard telling electors.