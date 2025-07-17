Demolition of Satyajit Ray’s ancestral home in Bangladesh halted; officials deny family's ownership

KOLKATA: The demolition of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s ancestral home in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh city has been halted following public outcry. However, officials claim the property does not belong to Ray or his family.

According to a report by Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo, Mymensingh deputy commissioner Mufidul Alam said, “This house does not belong to Satyajit Ray or his family. They never lived here. Bangladesh Government is the owner of the house, according to records.”

As news of the demolition of renowned film director Satyajit Ray's ancestral house in Bangladesh's Mymensingh hit the headlines, Bangla literature and film enthusiasts and the West Bengal government urged the Bangladeshi government to halt the operations.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress National General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee also expressed concern over the demolition of Satyajit Ray’s ancestral house in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh.

On Wednesday, Abhishek demanded that the Government of India should talk to the Bangladesh Government regarding the preservation of the family home of the Ray family, which has made an incomparable contribution to Bengali culture.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee had said, "News reports reveal that in Bangladesh's Mymensingh city, the ancestral home of Satyajit Ray’s grandfather, the renowned writer-editor Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury, steeped in his memories, is reportedly being demolished. It is said that the demolition work had already begun. This news is extremely distressing."