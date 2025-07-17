Former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav moves SC seeking stay of trial in land-for-jobs scam

NEW DELHI: Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav, has filed an appeal with the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court's order dismissing his plea seeking a stay on the Trial Court proceedings in a case related to land-for-jobs scam.

According to the causelist of the top court, a two-Judge Bench headed by Justice M M Sundresh and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh is scheduled to hear Yadav's appeal on July 18.

On May 29, the Delhi HC said -- while dismissing Yadav's petition for stay of the trial in the land-for-jobs scam case -- that there was no compelling reason to stay the proceedings against the RJD (Rashtriya Janta Dal) leader.

Earlier, the HC had issued notice to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) on Yadav's plea for quashing of the CBI FIR and posted the hearing on August 12.

The CBI had registered the case on May 18, 2022, alleging that between 2004 and 2009, Yadav had allegedly exploited his ministerial position to secure land transfers for his family in exchange for Group "D" railway jobs.