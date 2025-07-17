Pahalgam terrorists fired shots in air to celebrate massacre: Witness to NIA

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Pahalgam terror attack has revealed that terrorists fired in the air after targeting individuals, possibly with intent to deter others from either helping the victims or in jubilation, sources said on Wednesday.

Narrating the events that lead to the barbaric killings, a key witness told the central agency team that he was confronted by three terrorists at the Baisaran meadow moments after they had committed the massacre, the sources said.

NIA investigators have recovered empty cartridges from the location where the firing took place, supporting the eyewitness account, they said, adding, a witness told the sleuths that he was asked to recite the Kalma and was possibly spared him because his accent confirmed he was a local.